Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 620 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock worth $45,457,784. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $316.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

