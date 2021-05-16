Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 623 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

Shares of VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.52. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $177.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

