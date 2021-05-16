Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZFSVF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $410.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.62. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $281.21 and a 12 month high of $450.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

