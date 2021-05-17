$0.04 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EXN traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,715. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

