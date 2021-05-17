-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million.

ICAD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at $2,380,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICAD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $15.39. 61,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,657. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

