-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MediciNova by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 471,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediciNova by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 142,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediciNova by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MediciNova by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNOV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.16. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

