-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Dawson James initiated coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.30. 9,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,559. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.