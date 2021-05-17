-$0.16 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,372. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 4.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

