-$0.16 EPS Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 32,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

