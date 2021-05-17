$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 50,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

