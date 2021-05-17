$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

