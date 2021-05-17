$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.66. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.