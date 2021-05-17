-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

XFOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 77,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,232. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market cap of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

