$0.80 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.86. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. 1,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,719. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.