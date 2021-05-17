-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.99). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.98. 19,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

