0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $162.70 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,675,022 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

