0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $687,212.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.88 or 0.01320505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00064047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00117197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

