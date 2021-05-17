$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $844.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $173.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $177.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

