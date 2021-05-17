$1.11 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.23. MSA Safety also posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.30. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,160. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

