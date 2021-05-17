$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. TFI International reported sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $89.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. TFI International has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

