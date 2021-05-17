$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $201.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.51. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

