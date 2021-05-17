100,300 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.08. 46,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

