122,421 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,825,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

