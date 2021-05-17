123,000 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.20 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.