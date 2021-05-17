152,245 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,245 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,863,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $384.17 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.28 and a 200-day moving average of $362.10. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

