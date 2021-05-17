$154.12 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce $154.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.75 million. Avalara posted sales of $116.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $645.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.08 million to $653.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $792.95 million, with estimates ranging from $756.59 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

AVLR opened at $122.94 on Monday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

