15,450 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $496.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $281.17 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

