15,635 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $18,279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

