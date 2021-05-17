1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEM. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,920,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 over the last 90 days.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

