-$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.70). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($7.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.45) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,068,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.40 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

