$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of STT opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 129.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

