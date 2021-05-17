$209.00 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $209.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $875.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.50 million to $877.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $937.21 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $963.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,481 shares of company stock worth $1,022,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -279.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

