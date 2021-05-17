21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 4.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 26,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,191,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several brokerages have commented on VNET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 266.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 202,560 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,685,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

