$226.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $226.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.75 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $231.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $905.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,579 shares of company stock worth $4,257,067. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.