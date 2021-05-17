$233.11 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $233.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.12 million and the highest is $245.10 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $219.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $952.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.98 million to $997.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

