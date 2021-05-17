$272.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $272.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.40 million and the highest is $280.10 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $95.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.