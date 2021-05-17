$287.29 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $287.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.80 million and the highest is $289.36 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $23.52 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.