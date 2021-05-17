$287.29 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $287.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.80 million and the highest is $289.36 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $23.52 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

