$326.00 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report $326.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.20 million and the highest is $327.80 million. Synaptics reported sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

