$352.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce sales of $352.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.70 million and the highest is $358.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $124.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $124.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

