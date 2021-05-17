$359.90 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $359.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.50 million and the highest is $370.80 million. South State posted sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,113. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

