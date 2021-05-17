$38.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $38.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.53 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $150.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.15 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $730.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

