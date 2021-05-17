3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

