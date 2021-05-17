$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

CTSH stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.98 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,807 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $215,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $184,322,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 226,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

