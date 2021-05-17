$442.97 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $442.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.70 million and the lowest is $442.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $279.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $833.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $57.45.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

