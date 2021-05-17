44,410 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.