4NEW Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $101,163.92 and approximately $6,315.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00086545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.07 or 0.01356783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00064565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00115540 BTC.

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

