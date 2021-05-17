51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of 51job worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 51job by 2.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JOBS stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.77.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

