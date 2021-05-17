5,300,999 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,227,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 2.44% of View as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VIEW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

