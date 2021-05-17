$688.12 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.00 million and the highest is $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 275.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

