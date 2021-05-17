$780.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $780.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the lowest is $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $132.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

